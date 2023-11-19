Find the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (6-6), which currently has two players listed (including Ben Simmons), as the Nets prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) at Barclays Center on Sunday, November 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Nets dropped their most recent outing 122-115 against the Heat on Thursday. In the losing effort, Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 23 points.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 8.3 10.0 8.3 Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 33.0 4.0 2.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Out (Personal), Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib)

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

