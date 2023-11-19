Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are two players to watch when the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) play at Barclays Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, NBCS-PH

YES, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets fell to the Heat on Thursday, 122-115. Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in five assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 23 7 5 0 0 2 Lonnie Walker IV 23 3 1 1 0 2 Cameron Johnson 16 4 3 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas puts up 33.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Simmons is posting 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 boards per game.

Bridges posts 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 45.5% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale is posting 8.0 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

Watch Thomas, Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.