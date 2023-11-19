Sunday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-5) at Gallagher Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-60 and heavily favors Niagara to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Purple Eagles enter this game on the heels of a 92-75 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 77, Stonehill 60

Other MAAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Eagles had a +17 scoring differential last season, putting up 65.8 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and conceding 65.2 (201st in college basketball).

Niagara's offense was more productive in MAAC games last year, putting up 69.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.8 PPG.

The Purple Eagles averaged 67.3 points per game last season at home, which was 2.3 more points than they averaged away from home (65).

Niagara ceded 64.6 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.