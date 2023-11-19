Niagara vs. Youngstown State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) will play the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET.
Niagara vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Niagara Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwayne Cohill: 18 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Niagara vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|65
|333rd
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
