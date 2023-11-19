Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 11 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Barkley's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Barkley has run for 568 yards on 139 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 23 catches (32 targets) for 105 yards.
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Giants this week:
- Deon Jackson (FP/concussion): 14 Rush Att; 16 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 14 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Giants vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|139
|568
|1
|4.1
|32
|23
|105
|2
Barkley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|36
|128
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|16
|90
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|13
|66
|0
|1
|-5
|0
