Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 11 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Barkley's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Barkley has run for 568 yards on 139 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 23 catches (32 targets) for 105 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Giants this week: Deon Jackson (FP/concussion): 14 Rush Att; 16 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 14 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 139 568 1 4.1 32 23 105 2

Barkley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0

