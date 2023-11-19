New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be up against the Washington Commanders and their 21st-ranked run defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On the ground, Barkley has collected a team-best 568 yards (81.1 ypg) on 139 carries. He's scored one rushing touchdown. In addition, Barkley has 105 receiving yards (15.0 ypg) on 23 catches while scoring two receiving touchdowns.

Barkley vs. the Commanders

Barkley vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 62.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 62.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders defense has not allowed a rusher to pile up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Commanders allow 116.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Commanders have allowed six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks 11th in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 69.5 (-111)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has gone over his rushing yards total in 71.4% of his opportunities (five of seven games).

The Giants have passed 50.9% of the time and run 49.1% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 139 of his team's 290 total rushing attempts this season (47.9%).

Barkley has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 27.3% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 23 red zone carries for 52.3% of the team share (his team runs on 60.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Barkley Receiving Insights

Barkley, in two of seven games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Barkley has been targeted on 32 of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (10.6% target share).

He has 105 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 149th in NFL play with 3.3 yards per target.

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Barkley (four red zone targets) has been targeted 13.8% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 36 ATT / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

