Sunday's contest between the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-1) and Siena Saints (2-0) matching up at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quakers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Saints enter this matchup on the heels of a 56-49 victory against Dartmouth on Sunday.

Siena vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Siena vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 64, Siena 60

Other MAAC Predictions

Siena Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Saints outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season, with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allowed 63.8 per outing (166th in college basketball).

With 69.8 points per game in MAAC action, Siena posted 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.9 PPG).

The Saints scored 71.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

At home, Siena ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (62.9) than in away games (65.0).

