Sunday's contest at Carnesecca Arena has the Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) going head-to-head against the St. John's Red Storm (1-2) at 2:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Manhattan by a score of 59-54, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Red Storm lost 69-53 to Penn State on Thursday.

St. John's (NY) vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

St. John's (NY) vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 59, St. John's (NY) 54

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Storm outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game last season, with a +183 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and gave up 59.6 per contest (59th in college basketball).

St. John's (NY)'s offense was less productive in Big East games last year, tallying 63.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.3 PPG.

The Red Storm put up 68.4 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 62.4 points per contest.

St. John's (NY) ceded 57.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 62.1 in away games.

