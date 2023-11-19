The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) play the Utah Utes (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Utah vs. St. John's (NY) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline St. John's (NY) Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-4.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) went 14-15-0 ATS last year.

The Red Storm were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 10 times last year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Utah covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, nine Utes games hit the over.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 While our computer ranking places St. John's (NY) 193rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 38th.

St. John's (NY) has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.