Sunday's contest at TD Arena has the Utah Utes (3-1) matching up with the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-67 victory as our model heavily favors Utah.

The matchup has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 82, St. John's (NY) 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-15.8)

Utah (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) ranked 50th in the country last year with 77.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 316th with 75.2 points allowed per contest.

The Red Storm allowed 32.5 rebounds per game last year (275th-ranked in college basketball), but they shined by grabbing 37.2 rebounds per game (fifth-best).

St. John's (NY) ranked 40th in the nation with 15.2 dimes per contest.

The Red Storm ranked 320th in the nation with 13.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 44th with 14.0 forced turnovers per game.

The Red Storm drained 5.8 threes per game (324th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.1% shooting percentage (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season St. John's (NY) gave up 8.4 threes per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.5% (235th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by St. John's (NY) last year, 73% of them were two-pointers (80.1% of the team's made baskets) and 27% were from beyond the arc (19.9%).

