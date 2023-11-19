The Utah Utes (3-1) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG St. John's (NY) AVG St. John's (NY) Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 77.3 50th 32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 16th 35.8 Rebounds 37.2 5th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5.8 324th 88th 14.3 Assists 15.2 40th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.5 320th

