St. John's (NY) vs. Utah November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Utes (3-1) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.
St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
St. John's (NY) vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|32nd
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|16th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
