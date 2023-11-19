Stefon Diggs will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Diggs has posted 73 catches for a team-high 868 yards and seven TDs this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 102 occasions, and averages 86.8 yards receiving.

Diggs vs. the Jets

Diggs vs the Jets (since 2021): 5 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Jets have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 169.3 passing yards the Jets give up per contest makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets' defense ranks second in the NFL with nine passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 76.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Diggs has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Diggs has been targeted on 102 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (29.1% target share).

He has 868 receiving yards on 102 targets to rank 45th in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored seven of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (22.6%).

Diggs has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (27.3% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

