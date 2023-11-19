Sunday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-0) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-1) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56 and heavily favors Stony Brook to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Seawolves head into this contest after a 76-63 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

Stony Brook vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 73, Holy Cross 56

Stony Brook Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seawolves outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allowed 65.8 per contest (221st in college basketball).

Stony Brook put up 70 points per game last season in conference games, which was 2.1 more points per game than its overall average (67.9).

The Seawolves averaged 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.3 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.6).

Defensively Stony Brook played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.

