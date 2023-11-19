Sunday's game at Xfinity Center has the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) squaring off against the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-64 win as our model heavily favors Maryland.

The Orange came out on top in their most recent outing 80-47 against Coppin State on Wednesday.

Syracuse vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Syracuse vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 84, Syracuse 64

Syracuse Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Orange had a +209 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They put up 74.2 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and allowed 67.9 per outing to rank 272nd in college basketball.

Syracuse scored fewer points in conference action (71.7 per game) than overall (74.2).

The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 away.

At home, Syracuse conceded 63.2 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 72.9.

