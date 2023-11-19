Ludvig Aberg is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) through three rounds of play, with a score of -20. Fourth round play continues in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, watch to see how the competition unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 The RSM Classic

Start Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Saint Simons Island, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards

Par 72/7,060 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Sunday TV: Golf Channel

The RSM Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Ludvig Aberg 1st -20 67-64-61 Eric Cole 2nd -19 66-66-61 Mackenzie Hughes 3rd -18 68-66-60 Tyler Duncan 4th -17 68-65-62 Sam Ryder 5th -15 67-65-65

The RSM Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:00 AM ET Hole 1 Patton Kizzire (-10/30th), Cameron Young (-10/30th), Matt Kuchar (-10/30th) 10:48 AM ET Hole 10 Curtis Thompson (-5/68th), Cameron Champ (-5/68th), K.H. Lee (-5/68th) 10:37 AM ET Hole 10 Chesson Hadley (-6/65th), Ben Carr (-5/68th), Kevin Kisner (-5/68th) 10:26 AM ET Hole 10 Aaron Baddeley (-7/55th), Brent Grant (-6/65th), Maverick McNealy (-6/65th) 10:15 AM ET Hole 10 Brian Harman (-7/55th), J.T. Poston (-7/55th), Ben Crane (-7/55th) 10:04 AM ET Hole 10 Camilo Villegas (-7/55th), Brian Gay (-7/55th), Ricky Barnes (-7/55th) 9:53 AM ET Hole 10 Stewart Cink (-7/55th), Russell Knox (-7/55th), Carl Yuan (-7/55th) 9:42 AM ET Hole 10 Scott Piercy (-8/50th), Brandon Wu (-8/50th), Tommy Gainey (-8/50th) 9:31 AM ET Hole 10 Austin Smotherman (-8/50th), Kramer Hickok (-8/50th), Ben Griffin (-9/42nd) 9:20 AM ET Hole 10 Harry Higgs (-9/42nd), Alex Smalley (-9/42nd), Russell Henley (-9/42nd)

