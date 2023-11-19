Tommy DeVito was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking DeVito's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Tommy DeVito and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 11, DeVito is averaging 86.7 passing yards per game (260 total). Other season stats include three touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 57.4% completion percentage (31-for-54), plus 15 carries for 70 yards one touchdown.

Keep an eye on DeVito's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tommy DeVito Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

DeVito 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 31 54 57.4% 260 3 3 4.8 15 70 1

DeVito Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Jets 2 7 -1 0 0 4 12 1 Week 9 @Raiders 15 20 175 1 2 4 17 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 14 27 86 2 1 7 41 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.