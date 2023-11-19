Will Tommy DeVito Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tommy DeVito was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking DeVito's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 11, DeVito is averaging 86.7 passing yards per game (260 total). Other season stats include three touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 57.4% completion percentage (31-for-54), plus 15 carries for 70 yards one touchdown.
Tommy DeVito Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Week 11 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
DeVito 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|31
|54
|57.4%
|260
|3
|3
|4.8
|15
|70
|1
DeVito Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|7
|-1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|15
|20
|175
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|14
|27
|86
|2
|1
|7
|41
|0
