Trent Sherfield did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Seeking Sherfield's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Sherfield's season stats include 53 yards on seven receptions (7.6 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 10 times.

Trent Sherfield Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bills have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Sherfield 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 7 53 37 0 7.6

Sherfield Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0

