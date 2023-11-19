Trent Sherfield has a tough matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Jets give up 169.3 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Sherfield's seven grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 53 yards (to average 7.6 per game).

Sherfield vs. the Jets

Sherfield vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Jets allow 169.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Jets have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks second in league play.

Bills Player Previews

Trent Sherfield Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (-115)

Sherfield Receiving Insights

After two attempts, Sherfield will be aiming to go over a receiving yards prop bet for the first time this year.

Sherfield has 2.9% of his team's target share (10 targets on 350 passing attempts).

He has racked up 5.3 yards per target (53 yards on 10 targets).

Sherfield does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Sherfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

