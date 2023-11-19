Tyler Conklin has a decent matchup when his New York Jets meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills have given up 215.4 passing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Conklin has 363 yards on 33 catches. He has been targeted 42 times, and posts 40.3 yards receiving per contest.

Conklin vs. the Bills

Conklin vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 12.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 12.3 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 215.4 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Bills have given up 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 12th among NFL teams.

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in six of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Conklin has 13.6% of his team's target share (42 targets on 308 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

Having played nine games this season, Conklin has not tallied a TD reception.

Conklin has been targeted four times in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

