Wan'Dale Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Robinson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Robinson has been targeted 36 times and has 29 catches for 204 yards (7.0 per reception) and one TD, plus five carries for 25 yards.

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jalin Hyatt (DNP/concussion): 11 Rec; 214 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Robinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 29 204 105 1 7.0

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0

