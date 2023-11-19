Wan'Dale Robinson has a favorable matchup when his New York Giants play the Washington Commanders in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 264.3 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Robinson's 36 targets have led to 29 receptions for 204 yards (and an average of 25.5 per game) and one score.

Robinson vs. the Commanders

Robinson vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Four opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is giving up 264.3 yards per contest this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 21 this season (2.1 per game).

Giants Player Previews

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Robinson has received 12.0% of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (36 targets).

He is averaging 5.7 yards per target (117th in NFL play), averaging 204 yards on 36 passes thrown his way.

Robinson, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

