New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be up against the Buffalo Bills and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Wilson has compiled 1,863 passing yards (207 per game) for New York, completing 59.8% of his passes with five touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season. On 29 carries, Wilson has run for 184 yards, and averaging 20.4 rushing yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Bills

Wilson vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 127 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 127 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed one or more passing TDs to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Buffalo has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 215.4 passing yards the Bills yield per contest makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Bills have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bills' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 204.5 (-115)

204.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-208)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of eight opportunities this year.

The Jets pass on 60.9% of their plays and run on 39.1%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

With 306 attempts for 1,863 passing yards, Wilson is 29th in NFL action with 6.1 yards per attempt.

In four of nine games this season, Wilson completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has scored five of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (62.5%).

Wilson accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his total 306 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Zach Wilson Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his eight opportunities this season (75.0%).

Wilson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in nine games.

He has two carries in the red zone (7.7% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-39 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 33-for-49 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 17-for-36 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-33 / 186 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 19-for-26 / 199 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

