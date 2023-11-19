Zach Wilson vs. Josh Allen in Week 11: Jets vs. Bills Preview, Stats
When the Buffalo Bills (5-5) and New York Jets (4-5) square off on November 19 at Highmark Stadium, Josh Allen and Zach Wilson will be under center for their respective offenses. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.
Jets vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Zach Wilson vs. Josh Allen Matchup
|Zach Wilson
|2023 Stats
|Josh Allen
|9
|Games Played
|10
|59.8%
|Completion %
|70.3%
|1,863 (207)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,600 (260)
|5
|Touchdowns
|19
|6
|Interceptions
|11
|184 (20.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|246 (24.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Zach Wilson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 202.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Bills Defensive Stats
- This year, the Bills rank 11th in the NFL in points allowed (18.4 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (330.6 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo has been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,154 (215.4 per game).
- Against the run, the Bills have surrendered 1,152 rushing yards this year, ranking 21st in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they are 11th in the NFL with six.
- On defense, Buffalo ranks ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (46.9%) and 23rd in third-down percentage allowed (41.8%).
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 241.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jets Defensive Stats
