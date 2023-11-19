When the Buffalo Bills (5-5) and New York Jets (4-5) square off on November 19 at Highmark Stadium, Josh Allen and Zach Wilson will be under center for their respective offenses. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Jets vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Zach Wilson vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats Josh Allen 9 Games Played 10 59.8% Completion % 70.3% 1,863 (207) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,600 (260) 5 Touchdowns 19 6 Interceptions 11 184 (20.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 246 (24.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Zach Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 202.5 yards

: Over/Under 202.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

This year, the Bills rank 11th in the NFL in points allowed (18.4 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (330.6 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo has been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,154 (215.4 per game).

Against the run, the Bills have surrendered 1,152 rushing yards this year, ranking 21st in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they are 11th in the NFL with six.

On defense, Buffalo ranks ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (46.9%) and 23rd in third-down percentage allowed (41.8%).

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets have allowed 184 points, ranking 11th in the league with 18.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 23rd in the NFL with 3,306 total yards allowed (330.6 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, the Jets have given up 2,154 passing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is 13th in the NFL with 12.

Against the run, the Jets have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,152 (115.2 per game).

Defensively, the Jets rank 23rd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.8%. It is ninth in red-zone percentage allowed at 46.9%.

