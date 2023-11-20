In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Alexis Lafreniere to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

Lafreniere has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Lafreniere has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 25.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 44 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 24:12 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:08 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:02 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

