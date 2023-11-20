Alexis Lafreniere will be among those in action Monday when his New York Rangers face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Lafreniere's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lafreniere has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lafreniere has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

