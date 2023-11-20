Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 20?
When the New York Rangers square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Artemi Panarin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in eight of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Panarin has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Panarin averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|22:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|28:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|19:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
