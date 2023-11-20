Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Panarin's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 19:40 on the ice per game.

Panarin has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 15 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Panarin has recorded a point in all 15 games he's played this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 13 of 15 games this year, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

Panarin has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 26 Points 2 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.