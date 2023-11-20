For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Barclay Goodrow a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

  • Goodrow is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Goodrow has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-3
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:22 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:24 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 4-1

Rangers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

