When the New York Rangers take on the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Blake Wheeler score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wheeler stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.

Wheeler averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:28 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:22 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.