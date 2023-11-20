Blake Wheeler and the New York Rangers will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. If you're considering a wager on Wheeler against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Blake Wheeler vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

Wheeler has averaged 12:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Wheeler has a goal in two of 15 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 15 games this year, Wheeler has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of 15 contests this season, Wheeler has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wheeler has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 3 4 Points 3 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

