The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) face the Hofstra Pride (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Pride allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Last season, Buffalo had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Bulls were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pride finished 317th.

The Bulls put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 11.1 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.

Buffalo went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 66.4 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Buffalo put up 82.2 points per game last season, 7.6 more than it averaged on the road (74.6).

The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.

Buffalo sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (30.0%).

