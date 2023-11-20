The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) face the Hofstra Pride (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Pride allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Last season, Buffalo had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Bulls were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pride finished 317th.
  • The Bulls put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 11.1 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.
  • Buffalo went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 66.4 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Buffalo put up 82.2 points per game last season, 7.6 more than it averaged on the road (74.6).
  • The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
  • Buffalo sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (30.0%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson L 92-86 Alumni Arena
11/11/2023 South Alabama L 70-56 Alumni Arena
11/15/2023 Roberts Wesleyan W 89-83 Alumni Arena
11/20/2023 Hofstra - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Alumni Arena

