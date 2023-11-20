How to Watch Buffalo vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) face the Hofstra Pride (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Pride allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Last season, Buffalo had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pride finished 317th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 11.1 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.
- Buffalo went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 66.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Buffalo put up 82.2 points per game last season, 7.6 more than it averaged on the road (74.6).
- The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
- Buffalo sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (30.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 92-86
|Alumni Arena
|11/11/2023
|South Alabama
|L 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/15/2023
|Roberts Wesleyan
|W 89-83
|Alumni Arena
|11/20/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Alumni Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.