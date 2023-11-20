Monday's game between the Hofstra Pride (1-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) at Hertz Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66, heavily favoring Hofstra to come out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 78, Buffalo 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-12.4)

Hofstra (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Performance Insights

Last year, Buffalo was 45th in the country offensively (77.5 points scored per game) and 12th-worst on defense (77.7 points allowed).

At 34.8 rebounds per game and 31.7 rebounds conceded, the Bulls were 35th and 217th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Buffalo was ranked 62nd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

Last season, the Bulls were 219th in the country in 3-point makes (7 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Buffalo was 230th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 264th in 3-point percentage defensively (35%) last year.

Buffalo took 34.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 24.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 65.2% of its shots, with 75.3% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.