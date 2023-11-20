Buffalo vs. Hofstra November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (1-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. This contest will start at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)
- Curtis Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)
- Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
