The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) host the Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

Buffalo (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 14.7% less often than Hofstra (17-10-0) last year.

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 77.5 152.3 77.7 144.1 154.1 Hofstra 74.8 152.3 66.4 144.1 142.6

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulls recorded 11.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Pride allowed (66.4).

Buffalo went 12-7 against the spread and 14-8 overall last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 14-15-0 15-14-0 Hofstra 17-10-0 13-14-0

Buffalo vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo Hofstra 11-4 Home Record 11-2 3-9 Away Record 11-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

