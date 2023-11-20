Buffalo vs. Hofstra: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) host the Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo Betting Records & Stats
- Buffalo compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Buffalo (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 14.7% less often than Hofstra (17-10-0) last year.
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Buffalo
|77.5
|152.3
|77.7
|144.1
|154.1
|Hofstra
|74.8
|152.3
|66.4
|144.1
|142.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulls recorded 11.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Pride allowed (66.4).
- Buffalo went 12-7 against the spread and 14-8 overall last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Buffalo
|14-15-0
|15-14-0
|Hofstra
|17-10-0
|13-14-0
Buffalo vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Buffalo
|Hofstra
|11-4
|Home Record
|11-2
|3-9
|Away Record
|11-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.1
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.