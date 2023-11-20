Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, in a battle between two of the biggest offensive stars in football.

Check out player props for the Chiefs' and Eagles' biggest contributors in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Eagles matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +700

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 14.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 77.5 (-114) Patrick Mahomes II 284.5 (-114) 24.5 (-120) - Skyy Moore - - 16.5 (-114) Isiah Pacheco - 48.5 (-114) 16.5 (-112) Rashee Rice - - 46.5 (-114) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 18.5 (-114) Justin Watson - - 26.5 (-114)

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 85.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith - - 60.5 (-114) D'Andre Swift - 59.5 (-114) 17.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts 233.5 (-114) 36.5 (-114) - Kenneth Gainwell - 15.5 (-114) 7.5 (-114)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.