In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Chris Kreider to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Kreider averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:58 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:49 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:37 Away L 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:42 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:05 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:25 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:56 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.