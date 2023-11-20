Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Looking to bet on Kreider's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Kreider has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Kreider has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kreider has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 15 games played.

Kreider's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Kreider has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 44 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 14 Points 2 10 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.