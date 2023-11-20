Monday's game between the Columbia Lions (2-2) and the Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Columbia squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 20.

The Lions head into this game on the heels of an 80-57 victory over Towson on Thursday.

Columbia vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Columbia vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 71, Georgia 65

Columbia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions had a +505 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.9 points per game. They put up 78.2 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and gave up 63.3 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball.

Columbia posted 76.9 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 1.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (78.2).

The Lions scored 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 more points than they averaged away from home (77.8).

At home, Columbia allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (61.5) than in road games (64.8).

