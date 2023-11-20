How to Watch Cornell vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cornell Big Red (4-1) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on PTB Live.
Cornell vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- TV: PTB Live
Cornell Stats Insights
- This season, the Big Red have a 52.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
- Cornell has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Big Red are the 237th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 107th.
- The Big Red score 88.0 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 68.3 the Wolverines give up.
- When Cornell totals more than 68.3 points, it is 4-1.
Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cornell scored 84.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).
- The Big Red gave up 70.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 80.8 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Cornell performed better in home games last season, draining 11.1 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 78-73
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 90-83
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-70
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
