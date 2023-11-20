The Cornell Big Red (4-1) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on PTB Live.

Cornell vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

Cornell Stats Insights

This season, the Big Red have a 52.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.

Cornell has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Big Red are the 237th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 107th.

The Big Red score 88.0 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 68.3 the Wolverines give up.

When Cornell totals more than 68.3 points, it is 4-1.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell scored 84.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).

The Big Red gave up 70.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 80.8 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Cornell performed better in home games last season, draining 11.1 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage away from home.

