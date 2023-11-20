Monday's game at Flagler Gymnasium has the Cornell Big Red (4-1) going head to head against the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 78-68 win for Cornell, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Cornell vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Cornell vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 78, Utah Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-9.3)

Cornell (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red average 88.0 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 79.4 per contest (314th in college basketball). They have a +43 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Cornell wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 238th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.6 per contest.

Cornell connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc (61st in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game while shooting 32.3%.

The Big Red record 104.5 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball), while giving up 94.3 points per 100 possessions (279th in college basketball).

Cornell forces 14.8 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball) while committing 15.6 (341st in college basketball action).

