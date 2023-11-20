Will Erik Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 20?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Erik Gustafsson to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Gustafsson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Gustafsson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|26:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|17:15
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
