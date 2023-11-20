Erik Gustafsson will be in action when the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars meet on Monday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gustafsson in that upcoming Rangers-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

Gustafsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:56 per game on the ice, is +7.

Gustafsson has a goal in three games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 15 games this season, Gustafsson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 15 games this year, Gustafsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Gustafsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Gustafsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 44 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 11 Points 0 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

