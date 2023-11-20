The Hofstra Pride (1-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
  • In games Hofstra shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.
  • The Bulls ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Pride finished 229th.
  • Last year, the Pride recorded just 2.9 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Bulls gave up (77.7).
  • When Hofstra put up more than 77.7 points last season, it went 12-1.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Hofstra fared better at home last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 74.1 per game on the road.
  • The Pride surrendered 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.8).
  • When playing at home, Hofstra averaged 0.4 more treys per game (8.8) than in away games (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Joseph's (L.I.) W 101-48 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/10/2023 Princeton L 74-67 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/14/2023 @ George Washington L 71-60 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Buffalo - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

