How to Watch Hofstra vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (1-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Kennesaw State vs Northeastern (3:00 PM ET | November 20)
- San Jose State vs Hampton (3:15 PM ET | November 20)
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- In games Hofstra shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.
- The Bulls ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Pride finished 229th.
- Last year, the Pride recorded just 2.9 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Bulls gave up (77.7).
- When Hofstra put up more than 77.7 points last season, it went 12-1.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Hofstra fared better at home last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 74.1 per game on the road.
- The Pride surrendered 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.8).
- When playing at home, Hofstra averaged 0.4 more treys per game (8.8) than in away games (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (35.5%).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|W 101-48
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/10/2023
|Princeton
|L 74-67
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 71-60
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
