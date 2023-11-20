The Hofstra Pride (1-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

In games Hofstra shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.

The Bulls ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Pride finished 229th.

Last year, the Pride recorded just 2.9 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Bulls gave up (77.7).

When Hofstra put up more than 77.7 points last season, it went 12-1.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Hofstra fared better at home last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 74.1 per game on the road.

The Pride surrendered 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.8).

When playing at home, Hofstra averaged 0.4 more treys per game (8.8) than in away games (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule