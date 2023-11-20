The Hofstra Pride (1-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hofstra won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of 13 Pride games last season went over the point total.

Buffalo won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 15 of the Bulls' games hit the over.

