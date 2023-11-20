Monday's game at Hertz Arena has the Hofstra Pride (1-2) taking on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-66 victory, heavily favoring Hofstra.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 78, Buffalo 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-12.4)

Hofstra (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Hofstra Performance Insights

With 74.8 points per game on offense, Hofstra ranked 101st in the country last year. On defense, it allowed 66.4 points per contest, which ranked 69th in college basketball.

The Pride pulled down 31.1 boards per game (229th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.8 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

Hofstra put up 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 81st in college basketball.

The Pride averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

With 8.7 treys per game, the Pride were 49th in college basketball. They had a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 49th in college basketball.

Hofstra ceded 6.7 three-pointers per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.7% (26th-ranked) from three-point land.

Hofstra took 60.4% two-pointers and 39.6% from three-point land last season. Of the team's buckets, 69.7% were two-pointers and 30.3% were threes.

