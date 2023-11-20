Hofstra vs. Buffalo November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) will face the Hofstra Pride (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hofstra Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)
- Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)
- Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.