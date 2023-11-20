The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) will face the Hofstra Pride (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)

Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 74.8 101st 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 31.1 229th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 219th 7 3pt Made 8.7 49th 62nd 14.7 Assists 14.4 81st 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 10.3 36th

