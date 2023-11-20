The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) will face the Hofstra Pride (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hofstra Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

  • Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)

  • Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank
45th 77.5 Points Scored 74.8 101st
347th 77.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 31.1 229th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
219th 7 3pt Made 8.7 49th
62nd 14.7 Assists 14.4 81st
332nd 13.9 Turnovers 10.3 36th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.