Hofstra vs. Buffalo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) and the Hofstra Pride (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Pride Betting Records & Stats
- Hofstra and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.
- The Pride covered the spread 17 times in 35 games last year.
- Hofstra (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 14.7% more often than Buffalo (14-15-0) last year.
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Buffalo
|77.5
|152.3
|77.7
|144.1
|154.1
|Hofstra
|74.8
|152.3
|66.4
|144.1
|142.6
Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends
- The Pride averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (74.8) than the Bulls allowed (77.7).
- Hofstra went 8-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when it scored more than 77.7 points last season.
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Buffalo
|14-15-0
|15-14-0
|Hofstra
|17-10-0
|13-14-0
Hofstra vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Buffalo
|Hofstra
|11-4
|Home Record
|11-2
|3-9
|Away Record
|11-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.1
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
