The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) and the Hofstra Pride (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Pride Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.

The Pride covered the spread 17 times in 35 games last year.

Hofstra (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 14.7% more often than Buffalo (14-15-0) last year.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 77.5 152.3 77.7 144.1 154.1 Hofstra 74.8 152.3 66.4 144.1 142.6

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game last year (74.8) than the Bulls allowed (77.7).

Hofstra went 8-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when it scored more than 77.7 points last season.

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 14-15-0 15-14-0 Hofstra 17-10-0 13-14-0

Hofstra vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo Hofstra 11-4 Home Record 11-2 3-9 Away Record 11-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

