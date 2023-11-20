How to Watch Iona vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (1-2) go up against the Iona Gaels (1-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Iona vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Iona went 19-3 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Gaels finished 90th.
- Last year, the Gaels recorded 76 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.
- When Iona scored more than 77.2 points last season, it went 14-2.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Iona scored 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did on the road (73.8).
- Defensively the Gaels played better at home last season, allowing 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Iona fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 88-81
|Hynes Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|High Point
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
