The High Point Panthers (1-2) go up against the Iona Gaels (1-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Iona vs. High Point Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Iona went 19-3 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Gaels finished 90th.

Last year, the Gaels recorded 76 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.

When Iona scored more than 77.2 points last season, it went 14-2.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Iona scored 6.3 more points per game (80.1) than it did on the road (73.8).

Defensively the Gaels played better at home last season, allowing 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Iona fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.

Iona Upcoming Schedule