Monday's game at Hertz Arena has the Iona Gaels (1-1) squaring off against the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 85-78 victory for Iona.

The matchup has no set line.

Iona vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Iona vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 85, High Point 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-7.0)

Iona (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.0

Iona Performance Insights

Last year Iona averaged 76.0 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 65.6 points per contest (50th-ranked).

Last year the Gaels pulled down 33.2 boards per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Iona ranked 52nd in college basketball with 14.9 assists per game.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, the Gaels ranked 35th in the country. They forced 12.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Last year the Gaels sank 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.2% (69th-ranked) from three-point land.

With a 29.7% three-point percentage allowed last year, Iona was 12th-best in college basketball. It ranked 28th in college basketball by giving up 5.9 threes per contest.

Iona took 68% two-pointers and 32% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% were two-pointers and 25.2% were three-pointers.

