The High Point Panthers (1-2) host the Iona Gaels (1-1) at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Last year 12 of Iona's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Gaels were 15-9-0 last season.

High Point (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 14.4% less often than Iona (15-9-0) last season.

Iona vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 74.6 150.6 77.2 142.8 148 Iona 76 150.6 65.6 142.8 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels scored an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 77.2 points last season, Iona went 10-3 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona vs. High Point Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 13-14-0 16-11-0 Iona 15-9-0 12-12-0

Iona vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point Iona 10-5 Home Record 11-1 2-11 Away Record 8-4 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.