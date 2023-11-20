Iona vs. High Point: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The High Point Panthers (1-2) host the Iona Gaels (1-1) at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Iona vs. High Point Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Gaels Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 12 of Iona's games went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Gaels were 15-9-0 last season.
- High Point (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 14.4% less often than Iona (15-9-0) last season.
Iona vs. High Point Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|High Point
|74.6
|150.6
|77.2
|142.8
|148
|Iona
|76
|150.6
|65.6
|142.8
|141.8
Additional Iona Insights & Trends
- The Gaels scored an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 77.2 points last season, Iona went 10-3 against the spread and 14-2 overall.
Iona vs. High Point Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|High Point
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
|Iona
|15-9-0
|12-12-0
Iona vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|High Point
|Iona
|10-5
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-11
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
